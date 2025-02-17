Top 50 Indie Penny Petroleum has opened the first of its two new standalone car wash centres.

Blackpool Car Wash, on Fylde Road near Mereside, was relaunched earlier this month under the new ownership.

The car wash has long been a staple of the local community, with its previous owners serving the area for over 20 years before retiring.

Since September, the site has been closed for refurbishment, but it’s now welcoming customers once more.

This upgrade to the site has been done in conjunction with Wash Tec. It includes a state-of-the-art Tunnel Wash, however the opening of this part of the car wash centre has been delayed while Penny waits for a part to arrive. The company is hopeful it will open this week.

However, the site has been busy with drivers using the new, powerful jet washes and vacuums.

The car wash centre is very eye-catching thanks to its purple livery and messaging that says ‘It’s like a spa.. for your car.

The site is managed by Justin McCafferty, who is very excited about the new venture.

“We want this car wash to be the best on the Fylde coast,” he says. “With our prime location just off the M55, next to the retail park and a short ride from the seafront, it’s the perfect spot for both locals and visitors. We’ve recruited a fresh, enthusiastic team who can’t wait to welcome old and new customers alike – and make new friends in the process.”

Flyers promoting the services at the centre offer drivers £1 off a car wash and £2 off a valet.