Police officers trying to identify the person who smashed a service window at petrol filling station have released an image of a man who they believe may have information about the incident.

The attack occurred between 11pm and 11.30pm on Monday, February 13, when a man used a metal bar to smash the service window at the Shell Service Station in Towcester Road, Northampton, after being refused the sale of alcohol.

Officers believe the man in the image may have information which could assist with their investigation and are appealing for him or anyone who may recognise him to get in touch.

Anyone with information is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 23000095280, or they can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.