Kirklees police have issued images of a man they want to speak to following two forecourt robberies in Huddersfield last week.

The first incident took place on Monday May 8, between 9.50pm and 10.15pm at the Shell garage in Westbourne Road, Marsh.

The second took place on Tuesday May 9, at around 10.35pm, at the petrol station at Sainsbury’s in Southgate in the town centre.

In both incidents a suspect entered the premises and threatened staff with what has been described as a shotgun partly inside a carrier bag. The suspect demanded money from the tills and then made off with cash on foot. He was described as white, in his early twenties, clean shaven, around 5’ 8” tall and wearing a black jacket and grey bottoms.

Detective Inspector Catherine Shackleton of Kirklees CID said: “We are conducting a number of enquiries into these two serious armed offences. Fortunately, no-one was hurt in either incident but staff were understandably left very shaken.

“We are issuing an image of a man we wish to speak with in connection with these robberies and I would like to speak with anyone who can identify him or has information, CCTV or dash cam footage of either crime.

“Information can be given via the 101 LiveChat function on the website or by calling 101 quoting reference 13230255064.

“It can also be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on 0800 555 111. “