Police have made three arrests following the report of an armed robbery at the Spar Maxol site in Banbridge, Co Down on Wednesday April 19.

Detective Sergeant Stewart said: “At approximately 10.15pm, police received a report that three masked men had entered a filling station on the Scarva Road.

“The suspects, who were also wearing gloves, were armed with weapons and threatened staff members before reaching under a protective screen and removing money from a till.

“One of the suspects also walked around the back of the counter and removed a sum of money from a till. They then made off on foot.

“Two staff members, while physically unharmed, were left shaken by what was obviously a terrifying experience for them.

“A short time later, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy, 31-year-old man and 39-year-old man on suspicion of a number of offences, including robbery.

“Our investigation is now underway and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and has any information, mobile phone, CCTV or dash-cam footage that can help with enquiries - to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 2094 of 19/04/23.”