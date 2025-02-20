Scotland’s national EV charging network, ChargePlace Scotland, has partnered with Zapmap, allowing drivers to use the firm’s ‘Zap-Pay’ service when buying electricity from the organisation’s sockets.

ChargePlace Scotland has over 2,800 chargepoints throughout the country, and its says that the partnership with Zapmap will make paying for electricity far easier for the hundreds of thousands of motorists who make use of the app’s chargepoint mapping, and other services.

The Scottish chargepoint provider, which is backed by Transport Scotland, has plugs across the country from Shetland to the Borders, while ownership of the chargers is shared across local councils, private businesses and public bodies.

As well as allowing drivers to pay for charging sessions using Zapmap, the partnership will provide realtime information on charger status, while also offering route-planning tools, receipts, and a log of charging sessions. Other firms offering payments via Zap-Pay include Osprey, Fastned and Connected Kerb.

Chris Waldron from ChargePlace Scotland says the partnership will help the organisation build “a transport system that is sustainable, inclusive and accessible”, while Zapmap’s Matt Lloyd welcomes the working relationship as a “great result for both current and future EV drivers.”