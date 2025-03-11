New HGV parking facilities have been unveiled at Tibshelf Services on the M1 northbound.

The 49 new HGV spaces, together with shower facilities and “enhanced” security measures, have been built by motorway service area operator Roadchef, with funding partly supplied by National Highways, which runs the UK’s motorway and strategic road network of major A roads.

Roadchef says the new spaces are much needed, with around a fifth of the 21,234 lorry drivers that have to park overnight near motorways using lay-bys and industrial estates due to official spots being full.

Security has become paramount at truckstops, with goods vehicles being increasingly targeted by thieves in recent years. A study published by the Road Haulage Association at the end of 2024 put the cost of theft to the industry at around £700m due to lost revenue, insurance claims and VAT. An RHA spokesman has described HGV-targeted theft as “low-risk, high-reward for highly organised and intelligence-led criminal gangs”.

Roadchef and National Highways’ new parking facilities will therefore be welcome news for the haulage industry. Announcing the spaces, Tracy Baitup, Roadchef’s commercial services director, says: “We aim to make life on the road a little easier for the people who keep the country moving.”

Freda Rashdi, National Highways’ head of customer journeys, adds: “By increasing capacity and improving facilities, we’re committed to playing our part in transforming lorry parking facilities across England, ensuring that HGV drivers have the quality rest areas they need and deserve.”