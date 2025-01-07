BP’s first all-electric forecourt has started operating, with 10 charging bays, a mat cleaning machine, air and screen wash, and parking for eight vehicles not using the ultra-fast chargepoints.

The west London site on the A4 just west of Hammersmith flyover is yet to start operating its M&S Food convenience store, but according to sources it will open its doors this week. It will be complete with InPost parcel lockers at its entrance, and Wildbean Café food to go.

Although the five BP Pulse chargepoints, with CCS and CHAdeMO connectors, were operating when we visited on Saturday, the large screens at the back of the bays were not switched on. The chargers were being well used, and the mat cleaning machine – from MTM Hydro – added more novelty, costing £2 for four minutes.

As you would expect from a next generation electric forecourt, the chargers are covered with a canopy, which in this case has a clearance of 2.4m, and there is an extra wide bay for wheelchair users.

There is not however a pole with the electricity pricing visible from the road, something which is also missing from the Shell Recharge site just a few miles away in Fulham.