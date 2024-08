Cegid

Cegid Retail Store Excellence is a retail operations app revolutionising compliance and auditing processes for petrol forecourts and convenience stores.

Trusted by industry leaders like BP, Harvest Energy, Essar Oil, Heart of England Co-Op and Greens Retail, the app empowers businesses to prioritise tasks, streamline auditing procedures, and ensure safe and legal trading. Real-time dashboards and reports provide head office with comprehensive visibility, allowing for efficient management and monitoring. As a result, brands adopting Cegid Retail Store Excellence are experiencing significant savings in labour hours by simplifying and digitising their compliance and auditing processes.