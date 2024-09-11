Chargepoint operator Be.EV is opening a 16-bay ultra-rapid EV charging hub at the Gallagher Shopping Park in Wednesbury, the biggest it says for electric vehicles in the Black Country.

Be.EV is working in partnership with Wesleyen Assurance, the Birmingham-based mutual and owner of the 50,000sq ft location which boasts big name stores Decathlon and B&M Retail. And it says the site, off J9 of the M6, will go live in November.

Asif Ghafoor, chief executive at Be.EV says the chargepoints will help boost reailer income through increased footfall, and he hopes it will be the first of many for Wesleyen.

”We are delighted that they’ve chosen us to install state-of-the-art EV charging infrastructure at this key site. It forms a core part of our strategy, as we look to expand on our market-leading position in the North West and create a national portfolio,” he says.

Be.EV says it is one of the fastest growing EV chargepoint operators in the UK. The network is majority owned by Octopus Energy Generation.