Lewes District Council has completed a programme with electric vehicle infrastructure contractor Connected Kerb to install 64 public charging points across 11 of its car parks.

The 15-year agreement aims to improve charging infrastructure across the district in East Sussex and help encourage motorists to make the switch to an EV.

In the town of Lewes, the car parks with EV charging points are Mountfield Road, Little East Street, Phoenix Causeway, West Street (Needlemakers), and Friars Walk.

Seaford chargepoints can be found in Sutton Road, Saxon Lane and West Street car parks.

Chargepoints have also been installed in Bay Vue and Lower Place car parks in Newhaven and Barcombe car park.

Councillor Emily O’Brien, cabinet member for climate, nature and food systems, says: “We want to make it easier for local people to do the right thing for the environment. I’ve heard from many people who want to get an electric car and can afford to do so, but they don’t go ahead because of lack of access to chargers or to off-street parking where they can install one.

“By putting affordable chargepoints into our council-owned car parks we make it much easier for those people to take that step towards a greener future.”

The initiative, which also includes the replacement of existing chargepoints at Lower Place and Phoenix Causeway, is in line with the government’s target to have 300,000 public charging points across the country by 2031, says the council.