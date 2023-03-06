EG Group has agreed to the sale and leaseback on a portfolio of its sites on the east coast of the USA to Realty Income Corporation for a gross consideration of approximately $1.5bn.

The portfolio – which EG America will continue to operate and trade – comprises 415 store assets under the Cumberland Farms, Fastrac, Tom Thumb and Sprint banners. EG Group received a high degree of interest from multiple blue-chip investors and attractive terms for the transaction.

The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter of 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and the Group will use net proceeds to repay debt. The assets represent just around 15% of the Group’s total freehold property in 10 markets.

Following completion, EG will pay an initial rent of $103m per annum for the assets. The transaction is in line with management’s commitment to reduce total net leverage through debt reduction and free cash-flow generation, as revealed in EG Group’s Q3 trading update in November 2022.

Zuber Issa, CBE co-founder and co-CEO of EG Group, said: “Today’s announcement demonstrates the progress we continue to make to put in place a robust capital structure for the medium term that will underpin our long-term strategy and represents an important first step in this process.”

New York Stock Exchange-listed Realty Income is described as an S&P 500 company structured as a real estate investment trust. Its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

EG was advised by Eastdil Secured, the global real estate investment bank, alongside Barclays, Latham & Watkins, Skadden, Arps, Slate and Meagher & Flom, Rothschild & Co, and EY.

Further information will be provided to investors in EG Group’s Q4 and full-year 2022 trading update call on Thursday March 9, 2023.