A forecourt worker has been badly injured after a car was driven at him when he tried to stop a driver from leaving without paying for their fuel.

Thames Valley Police has released images of a man officers wish to speak to as they believe he may have vital information about the attack and bilking in Milton Keynes.

The attack happened at around 9.45pm Monday 5 June, when the driver of a car on false plates put fuel in it at the BP garage on the H6 Childs Way in central Milton Keynes.

The driver attempted to leave the forecourt without paying, which a member of staff noticed so they tried to stop them.

The driver hit the member of staff, a man in his forties, with the car before driving off.

The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital for further treatment, where he remains in a stable condition.

Detective inspector Rachel Wheaton of Milton Keynes CID said: “I am appealing to anybody who recognises this man to please get in touch with us as we believe he may have vital information about this assault.

“If you are the man pictured, please come forward as soon as possible.

“To contact us, call 101 or make a report on our website, quoting reference number 43230247202.

“Alternatively, you can provide information anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111 or via its website.”