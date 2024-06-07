British fuel brand Jet is celebrating its 70th anniversary with a series of platinum-themed marketing activities – and the launch of a retro logo to mark the occasion.

At certain Jet forecourts there will be a return of the Wheel Spins customer engagement activity, this year with a platinum theme, starring an ‘80s-style’ TV host wearing an on-brand crushed velvet yellow jacket. The gameshow-style series, which launched in 2023, drew over one million combined engagements across Facebook, Instagram and YouTube.

The business is also launching a ’memory lane’ content series revealing stories from dealers, staff and customers involved with the fuel brand over the decades. Additional marketing activity will include a behind the business series of dealer interviews, and platinum-themed merchandise including totes and t-shirts, and filmed content for social media.

Jet was founded in 1954 by Yorkshire businessman John Willy ‘Bill’ Roberts with a single service station site and a modest, post-war marketing message: “only what you need and nothing more”. The name came from the column of letters on the licence plate of Bill’s first tanker: JET 855. Jet has since grown to 307 sites.

Rupert Turner, managing director UK marketing, Phillips 66, which markets the fuel brand, said: “Our platinum anniversary is cause for celebration and provides the perfect opportunity to shine a light on the people behind a brand we are all proud to be a part of.

“From the very beginning Jet has been a driver-first business – offering great customer service and value for money – and that ethos is unwavering. The Jet journey is ongoing – and we look forward to a successful future.”