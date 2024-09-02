Concerns from the local community have prompted a delay in a decision on a proposed new service station in Brome, Suffolk.

Members of the Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils’ planning committee convened last week to discuss plans for the forecourt adjacent to the A140 Ipswich Road, on an underdeveloped portion of grassland on the Eye Airfield.

Plans submitted in January 2022, by R H Developments, outline the proposal for EV charging bays, a restaurant and drive-thru, 24 business units and dedicated heavy goods vehicle parking.

Despite revisions to the lorry park’s location, which moved the forecourt further away from the nearby residential housing, issues originally raised in 2022 are reportedly still a concern.

One resident stated their main apprehensions for the development were lighting and noise, with concerns that the drive-thru would lead to increased foot and motor traffic.

Other complaints made reference to the closeness to the Four Oaks Park housing estate, as well as to the potential threat of increased littering, and the impact on the area’s biodiversity, and drainage systems.

It was decided at last week’s meeting to defer a decision on the planning application to allow time for a site visit. Further consultation is scheduled to begin on September 20.