Officers from North Yorkshire Police have issued CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to following attempted arson at The Dales Market Corner petrol station in Pateley Bridge.

It follows an incident in the early hours of Sunday 14 May between 1:45am and 2:45am, when two men, have walked on to the forecourt at the petrol station, placed a backpack on the ground and set it alight. The backpack then self-extinguished.

Later that day officers arrested a 36-year-old man on suspicion of arson and criminal damage. He was interviewed and later released on conditional bail.

Officers are now appealing to members of the public to get in touch if they have any information which may assist with the investigation including being able to identify the man in the released images.

Anyone with any information is asked to email Jill.Cowling@northyorkshire.police.uk or they can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2 and ask for Jill Cowling.

If they wish to remain anonymous, they can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

Reference number 12230086186 should be quoted when passing on information.

Detective inspector Jill Cowling from Harrogate CID commented: “We’re treating this incident as deliberate, and enquiries are continuing. Thankfully no one was injured, but we will be increasing police activity in the area to provide additional reassurance to the public.

“As part of the police investigation I’m appealing for people to come forward about any suspicious activity at the location on the night of Saturday 13 and in the early hours of Sunday 14 May.”