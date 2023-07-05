Three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a large-scale disturbance at a service station in Northamptonshire.

Officers from Northamptonshire Police were called just after 1pm on Sunday, July 2, to reports of a large number of people fighting at the Thrapston services at junction 13 of the A14.

Following the incident three men were taken to hospital with serious injuries, and a further three were arrested.

Detectives investigating the incident are appealing for witnesses and would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed it, or who may have captured dashcam footage of what took place.

Detective chief inspector Nickie Deeks said: “A large number of people from multiple vehicles are believed to have been involved in this incident, which took place in a very busy location.

“Three people have been badly injured and we would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed what happened or have any information regarding it.

“We would be particularly keen to speak to anyone who may have filmed the incident or have any dashcam footage of what happened.”

Witnesses or anyone with information about this incident are asked to call police on 101 or independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.