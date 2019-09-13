Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community
Home · News · Latest News

ACS welcomes exemption option in Scottish deposit return scheme

John Wood · 13 September, 2019
ACS chief executive James Lowman
ACS chief executive James Lowman
  (Photo:  )

The Association of Convenience Stores (ACS) has welcomed further detail from the Scottish Government on the proposed regulations for the introduction of a deposit return scheme, which includes plans to allow retailers to apply for exemptions.

The regulations, subject to consultation and scrutiny within the Scottish Parliament, set out that retailers will be able to apply for an exemption to the scheme where there is ‘an alternative return point located with reasonable proximity to the premises and the other operator of that return point has agreed to accept the return by consumers of items of scheme packaging on behalf of the retailer’. Under the proposals, retailers would be required to apply to the Scottish ministers for an exemption from taking back drinks packaging.

ACS chief executive James Lowman said: “We have outlined issues that the introduction of a deposit return scheme poses for convenience retailers as processing these returns takes considerable time and as a result will cause queues, as well as hygiene issues from taking back and storing dirty packaging.

“The announcement that retailers will have the option to apply for an exemption is a welcome one for local shops, and will mean less duplication of return points and a more effective scheme. However, we still believe that a deposit return scheme that strategically maps the location of return points would be far more effective than a potentially complicated exemption process.

“We still have significant concerns over the operation of the scheme, and we will be responding in detail to the consultation to seek clarity about how the exemption application process will work and how the scheme will practical, proportionate in its requirements of retailers, and will achieve its objectives.”

ACS has also welcomed the Scottish Government’s decision to clarify what a “reasonable handling fee” is, which is paid to compensate them for taking back drinks packaging. The draft regulations currently set out that the handling would need to take into account the costs of purchase, lease, maintenance or upkeep of any infrastructure such as a reverse vending machine, the costs of material used for the collection and storage of drinks containers, the rental value of any floor space used to take back drinks containers, as well as staff time.

The regulations also set out:

• the deposit will be set at 20p;

• materials will include: PET plastic, steel, aluminium and glass drinks containers;

• retailers must operate a return point at premises from which the point of sale of products are made;

• retailers selling products by means of distance sales (e.g. through an online grocery sale and delivery service) to provide takeback services from the site of delivery to consumers who have purchased those items.

Want more stories like this in your inbox?

Sign up for our FREE email newsletter

 Printer friendly version

Keywords:

Related articles:

Do you qualify for a free copy?
  • Weekly
    Retail
  • Weekly
    wholesale
  • Daily
    Average
Weekly retail fuel prices: 2 September 2019
RegionDieselLPGSuper ULUL
East132.3563.90140.80128.93
East Midlands132.1271.23141.73128.82
London131.70142.12129.26
North East130.66140.60128.17
North West131.39140.18128.47
Northern Ireland129.03134.10126.35
Scotland131.70139.60128.79
South East132.7358.90141.28129.68
South West131.9563.90140.12128.70
Wales130.9855.70137.19127.82
West Midlands131.6066.90140.32129.05
Yorkshire & Humber131.2384.90140.57128.52
SEE FULL PRICING TABLE

Most read

Euro Garages seeks consent for new-to-ind...

Extra MSA Group submits £70m motorway ser...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Investors still keen on petrol station ma...

International hydrogen fuel project surpa...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Supermarkets blamed by RAC as fuel prices...

Graham Peacock switches sites to Jet supp...

Shell launches new rewards programme – Sh...

Sewell on the go buys the six sites that...

Top 50 Indie Refuel & Go sells site in Br...

Poll

See Results

As the Government is urged to publish its plans for E10 by the All Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for British Bioethanol, would you welcome the introduction of E10 as the right next step in cutting automotive carbon emissions?

News
Free Email Newsletters/Digital Edition
Digital Edition
News Feeds (RSS)
Subscribe to Forecourt Trader Magazine
Article Archive
Social Media
Twitter
Linked In
RSS
About this Website
Display Advertising
Online Advertising
Media Pack
Features List 2019
Contact Us
About Us
Apply to reuse our content
Site Map
Industry Links
Petrol Retailers' Association
UK PIA
HIM
Federation of Petroleum Suppliers
Related Websites
Forecourt Trader Awards
Grocery Retail News
Baking Industry News
Meat Industry News

Food Hygiene Training