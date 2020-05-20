Forecourt Trader - 30 years at the heart of the fuel retailing community

Moto prepares for June launch of click-and-collect food ordering

John Wood · 20 May, 2020
moto signage

Motorway service operator Moto is preparing to launch a click-and-collect food ordering scheme at 48 of its sites.

Powered by QikServe’s Preoday product, the service will include Moto’s on-site brands and will start with the company’s Burger King outlets.

Ahead of a stop at one of Moto’s nationwide locations, customers will eventually be able to use a mobile phone to browse the menus of Moto’s food brands, select a site and pick-up time, and pay for their order.

Their food will be ready at the specified time at special collection point or it can be delivered to their vehicles.

While lockdown restrictions remain in place, the ordering portal will help Moto protect colleagues and customers by minimising contact time.

Following the lifting of restrictions, the service will enable customers to speed up the process of buying refreshments on-site and avoid waiting in a queue. Orders can be placed with multiple outlets, allowing collection times to be synchronised.

The launch – with a pilot scheme at Burger King outlets – is scheduled for June with other food brands to rapidly follow.

Moto’s IT director Guy Latchem, said: “It’s our duty to provide customers with a safe place to stop, a chance to get refreshments and refuel. But more than that that, it’s our goal to provide an exemplary service and go that extra mile, ensuring guests enjoy their experience with us.

“Our new click and collect service will help us achieve this, removing the least enjoyable part of any motorway service area – the queue – and providing guests with the smoothest of customer journeys.

“Working with QikServe has been a pleasure. As we look towards travel by car increasing, we see technology playing a key role in helping us reduce cash handling and promoting social distancing in our service areas.”

Daniel Rodgers, founder and president of QikServe, said: “The motorway service station is the perfect place to show the power of our digital ordering platform; it has the potential to transform the customer experience and make every rest stop a pleasurable one for guests.

“When you’re trying to get somewhere – fast – the idea of spending time in a queue is less attractive. We are excited to help Moto remove that roadblock and to enhance its reputation for outstanding customer service.”

