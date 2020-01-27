TOP 50 INDIES SPONSORS

Booker Retail Partners is the UK's leading supplier to independent forecourt retailers and National Accounts, with two award winning retail brands, Londis and Budgens. We provide an industry leading delivered service to both Budgens and Londis retailers. Deliveries are made up to six days a week, from one of five national distribution centres to maximise freshness, quality and availability. As well as outstanding service levels, retailers also benefit from our award winning own-brand ranges such as Discover the Choice, Farm Fresh, Euro Shopper and Happy Shopper. Booker Retail Partners are proud to serve more than 2000 forecourt retailers across the UK and are privileged to serve such prestigious accounts as Shell, MFG, Applegreen, Rontec and many other Top 50 Indies listed businesses.

BP has been based in the UK for over 100 years and we intend to be here for a long time to come!

Our total network consists of over 1,300 sites where we invest in the best sites in the best locations.

Almost two thirds of our site network is owned and operated by our dealer partners. They benefit from leading Ultimate premium fuel grades, best in industry forecourt signage and a flexible deal that suits their unique needs.

Christie & Co is a specialist business property adviser, providing brokerage, valuation and consultancy advice to our chosen sectors for almost 85 years. We are market leaders and pride ourselves on the relationships we have built in the Top 50 and beyond. We have a reputation for delivering innovative, valued insight and bringing together our extensive network of contacts and relationships to achieve our clients’ goals.

Our petrol filling station and convenience retail team provides advice UK wide, throughout the forecourt ownership cycle. Whether you’re looking to buy, sell, develop or refinance a business, our experts bring decades of professional experience to the process.

Essar has grown its retail network from a standing start to more than 70 stations over the last few years. We have an award-winning, clean, fresh and universally loved brand image and the backing of the Stanlow Manufacturing Complex, one of the most advanced refineries in Europe and situated close to the major cities of Liverpool and Manchester. Stanlow plays a strategic role in the national economy, producing over 16% of the UK's road transport fuels. With ongoing significant investment, including acquisition of the Northampton Terminal and an equity share in Kingsbury and UKOP access, Essar is improving efficiency and operational performance and is able to ensure the reliable supply of products at competitive prices.

As the UK’s largest and only national fuel provider, Greenergy is uniquely placed to meet the needs of larger independent dealerships, supplying under the Esso and Inver brands, as well as dealer’s own brands.

With fuel import facilities across the country and more than 25 supply locations, we provide customers with competitive pricing combined with unparalleled supply security. We continue to expand Greenergy Flexigrid, our in-house haulage operation, employing some 500 drivers. In 2019 we also acquired William C. Hockin Tankers and created Greenergy Long Haul, to continue to meet the needs of our growing customer base. With end-to-end control of our supply chain, we are able to ensure consistently reliable deliveries to every site.

We work hard to earn the loyalty of our customers by responding flexibly to accommodate their different business requirements.

With increased investment in personnel, infra structure, a stunning new forecourt image and the launch of Oomph, a brand new forecourt loyalty platform, we continue to make real and tangible strides forward to deliver even more value for our Retailers. Oomph utilises latest technology to drive new revenues your way and is the only forecourt fuel loyalty programme that gives Dealers direct access to customer data and allows them to tailor offers to suit. Our loyalty platform provides the tools to delve deep into the shopping basket of a customer to boost in-store profits and strengthen community ties.



We are also driving down costs too, using our size and scale to develop enhanced arrangements with third party suppliers. These already include industry-best relationships with Orbis, Point Four, Aqua Vape and SPAR the UK’s leading symbol group. Trust your future to an all-encompassing business partnership with Gulf.

Harvest Energy, a member of the Prax Group, is one of the fastest growing independent fuel companies in the UK. It is a recognised downstream fuel brand in the retail and commercial sectors and provides quality products that are competitively priced, supplied and delivered with a strong customer focus.

We have an established and thriving network of dealers across the UK, who all share our passion for high quality customer service and an exemplary retail experience on our forecourts.

As part of our proud reputation for delivering a low cost, high value proposition to all our dealers, we are developing a network of service stations across the UK with the support and expertise of Total. Becoming a Total dealer provides the opportunity to join one of the world’s largest oil companies. Dealers not only benefit from the strength of the brand, but also have access to TOTAL premium fuels, security of supply from a leading fuel distributor and expert advice from our dedicated UK team.

JET aspires to have the best independent and company-owned forecourts in the country. Our dealer proposition is tough to beat: security of supply, honest and transparent fuel deals, our new modern and innovative forecourt design and our recently launched JET ULTRA Premium Fuels range. We’re proud of our heritage and our reputation for providing competitively-priced fuel and excellent customer service.

We are fully committed to helping our dealers deliver what independent research has shown consumers want: clean, modern and safe forecourts, with friendly service and a clearly identifiable premium fuels offering. The forecourt retailing market is constantly evolving, but JET is ideally placed to respond to changes in consumer expectations and retail trends, ensuring we support our dealers in today’s increasingly competitive marketplace.

A manufacturer of choice, JTI is well-known for its cigarette brands and leading tobacco products such as Sterling, Amber Leaf and Benson and Hedges. In vaping, JTI’s innovative Logic range includes all of the most popular devices; Logic Compact, a premium Pod device; Logic EPIQ, a value range of e-liquids; and Logic PRO 2, an integrated coil device. JTI’s latest innovation, Nordic Spirit, a tobacco-free nicotine pouch, offers more choice by providing a convenient and discreet nicotine product. JTI continues to innovate and invest across all categories, enabling choice for its customers. It is committed to supporting retailers and wholesalers and will continue to provide guidance and advice via its team of sales reps and with the use of educational tools such as www.jtiadvance.co.uk.

We’re Nestlé Professional®, the foodservice team of Nestlé. We’re all about creating partnerships. From forecourts to full service restaurants, convenience stores to self-serve canteens, hotels to hospitals and a recent partnership with Manchester City Football Club, we’re here to inspire you and help your business grow through our insight and creative food and beverage solutions.

Being part of the world’s largest Food and Beverage Company, we work closely with leading chefs, food technologists, baristas, nutritionists and sustainability experts to share with you a wealth of insight that keeps you at the forefront of innovation. With key brands such as NESCAFÉ Azera built on the idea of coffee innovation and appeal to a younger demographic, we strive to bring something differentiated and personalised to coffee to go.

Customers have high expectations regarding the quality of a car wash and no one understands that better than WashTec. As the inventors of the automatic car wash, WashTec revolutionised the Industry. Our philosophy is simple, everything we do is with the objective of maximising customer benefit. Not only do we meet but we exceed all expectations in supporting the car wash experience from the technical features through to our aftersales service.

With automatic car washing it’s all about the attention to detail, WashTec provide exactly that. Customers are willing to pay for quality and with a guaranteed scratch free finish from a WashTec machine, a quality result is delivered every time.

