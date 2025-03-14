The bakery firm Delice de France has launched a new Café Delice sub-brand, giving retailers the chance to rent a modular machine and shop display unit. The firm says outlets can make margins of 40% if they sell 35 cups a day.

The Café Delice concept works on a monthly-rental model, brining a fully automated bean-to-cup machine and connected milk cooler, together with a branded menu and housing unit, complete with cleaning and servicing packs. The modular, floor-standing setup also contains a bin, and storage for coffee accoutrements.

Research from Lumina, a sister firm to Forecourt Trader, recently found that food-to-go and drink are areas of significant growth at present. Delice de France says outlets opting for the Café Delice concept can expect a 40% margin, based on them selling 35 standard 12oz lattes a day at a suggested retail price of £2.75.

Delice de France has partnered with Modern Standard to provide coffee beans, which can be ordered in batches of 12 x1kg bags, with each bag producing 55 cups of coffee.

Rental options for the coffee machines and associated components start at £360 a month, with those taking up the scheme projected to make over £10,000 a year if they sell 35 cups a day.