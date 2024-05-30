Fireaway Pizza

In 2016, the first Fireaway Pizza was opened by Mario Aleppo, with the aim of bringing better pizza to the UK. With fresh toppings, handmade dough and a 400-degree fire oven, not only is it authentic, but it’s fast – around 18- seconds!

When Mario’s grandmother came over from the Amalfi Coast of Italy in the 1950s, she brought a pizza recipe that Fireaway Pizza has been spreading through the UK since 2016.

Eight years later, the company has gone from one London shop to over 150 branches across the UK, including Scotland & Wales, and is now branching out into Europe.

www.fireaway.co.uk