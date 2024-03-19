A deal between premium private hire company Addison Lee and Octopus Energy could mean more business for Top 50 Indie MFG’s EV Power London chargepoints.

Drivers for Addison Lee now have access to Octopus Energy’s EV roaming service, Octopus Electroverse. The ‘one card, one app’ model means Addison Lee drivers no longer need to download multiple apps and subscriptions to charge their EVs. This deal enables them to power up with just one simple tap at most chargepoint brands in the capital.

This partnership also means Addison Lee drivers will get up to 24% off their charging costs via Source London and 10% off at MFG EV Power chargepoints across London.

Addison Lee says it operates the largest sustainable fleet in London, having spent over £80m to upgrade its vehicles.

The firm offers fully electric and zero emissions capable vehicles from executive, premium cars to black taxis. This includes 600 PHEV VW multivans, Audi A6s and A8s, in addition to the 1,000 fully electric VW ID.4s.

The news comes as Octopus’ public charging disruptor has nearly tripled customer numbers over the past year and claims to be the UK’s biggest EV roaming service.

Liam Griffin, CEO at Addison Lee commented: “As the first private hire operator in London to introduce EVs at scale, we have been a pioneer of electrification. This also means that we have seen first-hand the difficulties that private hire drivers face when it comes to finding reliable and available charging infrastructure. Over the last three years, we have committed to supporting our drivers with this ongoing challenge and we are pleased to add Octopus Energy to our range of strategic charging partnerships.”

Matt Davies, director of Octopus Electroverse, said: “Addison Lee has taken brilliant steps towards electrifying its fleet. We’re excited to now give their thousands of electric cab drivers access to our super-simple EV charging experience, as well as discounts on key charging networks.”

This is the latest milestone in Octopus Energy’s plans to speed up the transition to electric transport. Its Octopus EVs division is now the UK’s largest EV-only leasing business and the company is a pioneer in smart tariffs for EVs.

Its Intelligent Octopus Go tariff uses the company’s tech platform Kraken to charge electric cars when the grid is greenest and cheapest. Last month, Octopus launched the UK’s first mass market vehicle-to-grid tariff, Octopus Power Pack, enabling free home charging.

Eligible taxi drivers will be contacted directly by Addison Lee to access this Electroverse deal.