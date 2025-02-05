Payment solution provider Allstar, in conjunction with Be.EV, is rewarding fleets for their swift and continued adoption of EVs with a 10% reduction in charging prices, for three months.

The discount is available to those using the Allstar Chargepass, which is described as the UK’s only payment solution that allows fleet and business EVs to be charged at home and on the road. Chargepass supports mixed fleets (electric and fuel), giving businesses flexibility at a time of change across their total fuel and charging expense.

Be.EV’s growing national network includes over 700 EV chargepoints across more than 200 locations around the UK. The discount applies to Be.EV’s standard price (75p per kWh for ultra-rapid charging), which will be reduced to 67.5p per kWh. According to Allstar’s latest AllCosts report, the average price of charging in public currently stands at 78p per kWh, so this is a significant saving for fleets.

Tom Rowlands, managing director of global EV solutions at Allstar brand owner Corpay, says: “Fleets are under mounting pressure ahead of the 2030 ban of new ICE vehicles, not to mention the economic pressures felt universally. That’s why it was important for us to recognise that cost of charging is an increasingly important factor for fleets in choosing their charge points, and to support them as much as possible.

Asif Ghafoor, CEO at Be.EV comments: “We’re so happy to bolster our partnership with Allstar customers to give them an exclusive discount to the UK’s 4th top-rated rapid/ultra-rapid charging network in the UK.

“Fleet managers and drivers deserve to have simple charging nationwide. Businesses need their charging to be fast and simple to use. We know from our community of over 43,000 members that location is the most important thing for fleet drivers. That’s why our sites are all selected with a comprehensive five-step criteria that means they’re in the most convenient locations possible for fleet drivers.

“Expanding our relationship with Allstar was an obvious decision to reach fleet drivers. It’s not the first time we’ve been able to work together in this way, and I’m confident it won’t be the last.”