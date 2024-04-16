Top 50 Indie Ascona Group has this month moved a step closer to its ambition of moving up at least three rungs of the industry league table to being one of the top four largest UK independent forecourt operators.

On April 10 the Welsh-based business re-opened Adams Corner petrol forecourt in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, having agreed a 20-year lease with the family of the same name who retain the freehold and have owned the site since the 1960s.

Ascona, the seventh largest UK independent forecourt operator, has taken over the management of what has become its 62nd site where it will be working closely with the Adams family.

The Oakfield Road forecourt, which had been closed for a brief period was previously leased to Esso. It includes a 2,000sq ft store which has been re-branded from an Asda Express to Nisa Local. Also the forecourt has now switched to BP after more than 40 years with Esso.

Ascona said that the new look business fits with its strategy to develop “the next generation of roadside retail destinations that cater for the local community’s needs”.

And, added Darren Briggs, founder and chief executive officer of Ascona Group, the business fitted its plans of strengthening its presence in this part of the country.

“As a fellow founder of a family-run business, we look forward to working closely with the family to create a world-class fuel and retail offering for the local community in Aylesbury,” he said.

“To date, we operate 62 forecourts in the UK, and we remain focused on becoming one of the top four independent fuel retailers in our market. With this new site part of the Ascona family, we look forward to executing our strategy of ‘Asconarisation’ as we introduce our combined fuel and retail offering and serve the local community’s needs over the next two decades and beyond,” he added.