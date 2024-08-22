Top 50 Indie Ascona has applied to Monmouthshire County Council for permission to knockdown and rebuild its Brecon Road Service Station in Abergavenny.

While the forecourt would remain in its current position, the new, bigger shop would move to the front of the site alongside the forecourt instead of behind it. In the existing shop’s place there would be an eight-bay parking area with one disabled parking space and two EV charging bays.

The proposal retains the existing access and exit points onto Brecon Road.

The shop’s sales space would increase by 106sq m to 287.8sq m and staffing would increase as a result. The shop currently employs six part-time and four full-time staff but this would rise to 12 part-time and six full-time staff. The site would open from 6am to 11pm, seven days a week.

Monmouthshire County Council’s Highways Authority has already stated that it has no objections to the plans. And just one member of the public has complained about the application so far, with regard to the positioning of a timber rail on the site.