Top 50 Indie Ascona has sold two sites in the southwest of England in a deal brokered by Christie & Co.

The sale of Southville Service Station in Bristol and Honicknowle Service Station in Plymouth to separate independent retailers, Jets Trading and Samy Ltd, was part of Ascona’s network rationalisation programme which began two years ago.

Both Jets Trading and Samy Ltd have previously acquired other sites from Christie & Co and when presented with these two locations, felt that they would fit perfectly into each respective group.

Southville was a leasehold opportunity with vacant workshop and EV chargepoint, with fuel supplied by Valero under the Texaco brand and a Bestway-branded convenience store. The forecourt in Honicknowle, Plymouth, was snapped up by Samy Ltd which saw an opportunity to expand the opening hours and grow its existing forecourt portfolio into the southwest of England.

Dasitha Gamage of Jets Trading Ltd said: “I am delighted with this latest acquisition for Jets; our second forecourt purchased through Christie & Co. Southville Service Station is a great site for us to add to our group, particularly given its location on the busy A370, close to Bristol city centre. We would like to thank Dave Morris of Christie & Co and the sellers for giving us the opportunity.”

Dave Morris, regional director of Christie & Co, who brokered the deals, said: “These sales were part of an ongoing disposal project for a client that we have helped to grow over the last decade, and it was great working with Jets and Samy Ltd again, helping them to add to their growing portfolios.

“The forecourt market remains resilient with demand continuing to outstrip supply. We have a significant number of forecourts across England, Scotland and Wales under offer, so watch this space for further completions in the coming months.”