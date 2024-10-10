Be.EV has partnered with EV charging space specialist Formula Space and Derbyshire Police to crack down on charging cable vandalism in Chesterfield.

In response to a recent spate of EV charging cable thefts across the town and the country, Be.EV has launched the ‘Charging Hub Intelligent Protection’ initiative, or CHIP, to deter future charger vandalism and keep locations safe and available for drivers.

The company says charging theft is a massive issue disrupting chargepoint operators across the country. Theft and vandalism costs the industry upwards of £500,000 based on the cost of replacement, repair and lost income.

Be.EV is calling on the industry at large to make sure that charging hubs nationwide are equipped with similar security features, to make sure these criminals stop trying to destroy the UK’s charging network.

The community-focused chargepoint operator has showcased its suite of security updates to drivers at the launch of the initiative at the 85 Saltergate Charging Hub in Chesterfield, giving a taste of what’s to come for future ultra-rapid charging locations.

The charge network has installed a mobile CCTV system which is monitored around the clock, and a tannoy system to warn any gangs of criminals that they’re being recorded, hopefully scaring them off before they decide to destroy someone else’s property.

This system will automatically alert local police should any criminal activity occur, and the site’s new SelectDNA-protected cables give each of them a unique DNA coating, meaning the police can easily trace their origin, associate them with a criminal, and hold the vandals to account. These new security features will now be a staple at future Be.EV locations.

Be.EV says the Chesterfield Hub provides a template for the rest of the industry to follow and to stop the vandals once and for all.

Adrian Fielden-Gray, COO of Be.EV, says: “Cable theft is an absolute nightmare for everyone – especially drivers. It’s completely unacceptable to find a charging cable cut when you’re looking to top up – and for what reason? There’s hardly any money to be gained from doing this - it’s completely pointless and makes the experience worse for everyone.

“It’s clearly a terrible customer experience, and the last thing we need when we’re trying to facilitate net zero and make the EV experience as comfortable as possible.

“The industry’s number one priority needs to be making sure these criminals never consider vandalising a charging site ever again. We need to come together and use the full force of the law to crack down on thieves and scrap dealers alike.

“That’s why we’re now investing heavily in protective measures whilst working closely with Derbyshire Police and our partners Formula Space. We’re working hard to eliminate the problem for Chesterfield’s EV drivers and ensure that our ultra-rapid Charging Hubs remain available to communities across the UK.

PCSO Emma Shimwell at Derbyshire Police, adds: “It’s essential for all of us – chargepoint operators and law enforcement alike – to collaborate effectively and implement robust security measures, just like at Be.EV’s new site protection initiative here at this Chesterfield Hub.

“By installing systems like CCTV, cable DNA tracking, and 24/7 security monitoring, we can deter opportunistic thieves who would think twice before attempting theft or vandalism, knowing it would likely lead to criminal prosecution.”