Chargepoint operator (CPO) Believ has entered a strategic partnership with energy infrastructure business Smart Metering Systems (SMS plc) by acquiring its public EV charging business.

Its aim is to further accelerate the deployment of publicly accessible EV charging infrastructure and encourage the faster uptake of EVs.

The partnership will continue to draw on SMS’ low-carbon energy infrastructure experience in metering, power network design, delivery and energy services, while also benefiting from Believ’s proven EV charging capabilities. These include chargepoint network deployment, operation, maintenance and communications networking (through delivery partner Virgin Media O2) .

With SMS’ strong national footprint and valued relationships with landowners in retail, hospitality and parking, the acquisition aims to widen the reach of Believ’s EV charging experience for EV drivers and site providers.

Believ currently operates a network of almost 1,700 chargepoints, offering all charging speeds and using 100% renewable energy across 547 UK locations.

Guy Bartlett, Believ CEO, says both companies recognise the urgent need for a faster chargepoint rollout: “This partnership answers this requirement by combining the ideal skills and expertise to accelerate the scale and pace of the UK’s infrastructure deployment. And crucially, we are well placed to deliver EV charging infrastructure that is of the highest possible standards.

“Would-be EV drivers need to see more chargepoints, in the right places and working brilliantly, to make the switch. We’re now in an even better position to deliver on those requirements.”

Tim Mortlock, CEO at SMS, says Believ’s, complementary capabilities and established market presence will make this a strong partnership.

Believ’s financial backing, provided by Liberty Global, made the partnership possible.