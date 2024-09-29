BP is looking for forward-thinking health and safety organisations to collaborate with teams in its retail businesses.

BP says at its sites, safety comes first, and it is always looking for opportunities to further improve its safety performance.

As part of its Collaboration Hub, BP is currently searching for organisations with offerings in three key areas:

• Detecting and deterring reckless driving on retail forecourts – and mitigating the risks posed by this behaviour

• Detecting and deterring reckless refuelling behaviours at retail forecourts – and mitigating the risks posed by these behaviours

• Identifying potential sources of physical threats against its colleagues and customers and recommending protective measures to avoid future threats.

BP says it is open to any type of technology/solution that can predict, prevent and/or mitigate risks experienced in its retail environments.

Stephen Duncan, senior health safety and environmental advisor at BP, says: “We are always keen to hear from health and safety thought leaders who can help us further improve our safe operation – so we’re encouraging innovators to get in touch.”

As for its collaborative approach, BP says: “We are always exploring new collaborations to help us solve pressing business challenges. And collaboration is critical to BP’s strategy as we help power our move to sustainable energies for the planet.”