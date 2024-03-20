Charging infrastructure provider Connected Kerb is partnering with a local authority in the North-East of England to install 2,100 electric vehicle chargepoints.

The company says the initiative with South Tyneside Council will double the number of chargepoints in the entire North-East region.

Connected Kerb says its network is now 5,500-strong, and in 2023 its chargepoints dispensed the equivalent of 23 million EV miles.

Work on installing the equipment in South Tyneside will begin this month, with 80% of the chargers becoming operational in the next two years. The first phase will see chargepoints installed at more than 41 sites, including community centres, sports facilities, and libraries. Forty-three existing chargepoints will also be upgraded.

Cllr Ernest Gibson, lead member for neighbourhoods and climate change at South Tyneside Council said: “The entire country is undergoing a massive shift in ways in which we travel, and we are committed to ensuring that South Tyneside plays its part. With the first chargers expected to be in the ground by the end of March, we are committed to giving more residents the confidence they need to make the switch to electric, whilst supporting our sustainability agenda. Our partnership with Connected Kerb – enabling the largest rollout of EV chargers in the North East – provides a blueprint for other councils right across the UK to follow.”