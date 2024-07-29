After a successful trial over the last nine months, West Berkshire Council is rolling out the Kerbo Charge through-pavement system across the district for residents without driveway parking.

This means residents can now charge their EVs from their home supply, which is five to 10 times cheaper than public chargers.

The latest data from Zap Map shows there is no economic incentive to move from petrol/diesel cars to electric unless drivers can charge at home (or work), because public chargers cost more per mile than petrol. The Council says the rollout of these through-pavement charging channels could make owning an EV much more attractive with residents charging at off-peak times for as little as 7.5p/kWh or 7p/mile.

Councillor Stuart Gourley, executive member for the environment and highways at West Berkshire Council, said:: “We are excited to offer this groundbreaking solution to our residents with Kerbo Charge. It not only makes EV ownership more accessible but also supports our commitment to improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions.”

Clare Fox from Kintbury, a user since October 2023, said: “We’re really happy with our Kerbo Charge channel as it means we can now safely charge our EV at home. I’d recommend it for anyone without driveway parking.”

Michael Goulden, CEO and co-founder of Kerbo Charge, said: “This is a very exciting moment – I think we’re now going to see widespread adoption of EVs by West Berkshire residents who don’t have access to a driveway and until now didn’t have the confidence to move away from petrol/diesel cars.”

The cost of the installation is £999 and the work is completed by the council’s highways contractor, VolkerHighways. Residents can take £350 off this price by applying for a central government grant.