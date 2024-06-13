Truckstops, motorway services and forecourts in England have until June 19 to submit last-minute applications for government grants towards projects such as improved security, parking, or welfare facilities for freight drivers.

Under the scheme, which was launched two years ago to improve services for the haulage sector across the UK, the Department for Transport will match-fund up to half the capital of improvement works, capped at £315,000. Claimants must provide 50% of the money themselves and construction should be finished by the end of March next year.

Other conditions include that the services are on or near England’s strategic road network and must have had at least two years’ trading history providing parking and welfare for HGV drivers.

TheStop at The Hollies on the A5 near Cannock is one of at least 39 truckstops, freight parks, and roadside services to benefit from the programme. The business, which is operated by fuel distributor Certas Energy, said this week it had completed a resurfacing of its 2,200sq m parking area, partly funded by the government grant.

The lorry park, which had previously been covered in gravel without markings, has room for 60 HGVs. The refurbishment saw it covered in 440 cubic metres of concrete with lines painted to mark directions and bays, making it easier for drivers to navigate.

The truckstop now plans a second phase of work after securing an additional round of funding from the government. Certas says this will help it “carry out crucial improvements to help towards the decarbonisation of the haulage sector”.

Mike Heaton, head of estate development roadside services at Certas Energy UK, said: “Enhancing driver welfare and ensuring that hauliers have somewhere safe, clean and secure to park their vehicles is a leading priority of our business – and the DfT funding is a vital step in giving drivers the facilities they deserve.

“This funding has been fundamental in helping us carry out much needed improvements for the benefit of the thousands of truck drivers who come to TheStop at The Hollies every day.”

TheStop is the first truck stop operated by Certas Energy’s Roadside Services division, and includes a café, bar, 15-room hotel, washroom facilities, gaming area, laundrette, truck wash and HGV refuelling bunker.

Other truckstops previously announced as benefiting from the scheme include: ADS Truck Parking in Staffordshire, Scunthorpe Truck Stop in Lincolnshire, Stop 24 Folkestone Services in Kent, Campbell Road Lorry Park in Staffordshire, Coneygarth Services and Exelby Services in North Yorkshire, and Skelmersdale Truckstop in Lancashire. Several motorway service stations have also been awarded grants for their provision of services to freight customers.

Once next week’s deadline passes, the incoming government will have to decide whether to introduce a new funding scheme.