An old car wash centre in Stockton Road, Hartlepool has been demolished to make way for a new forecourt.

SRJ Convenience Ltd gained planning permission from Hartlepool Borough Council for erection of a 24-hour roadside service facility, including a petrol filling station with retail shop and car parking.

The site had been home to a petrol station previously but was more recently used as a car valet centre. However, it had been left empty and had been subject to vandalism with reports of people stripping metal from the roof of the abandoned building.

The new shop will have food-to-go and a customer toilet while the site will have 14 car parking spaces including one disabled space. The forecourt canopy will have roof mounted photovoltaics and the site will have infrastructure ready for the provision of two EV bays in the future.

Vehicular access to and from the site will also be upgraded.