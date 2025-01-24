MPs have voted to approve plans to introduce a deposit return scheme for drink containers in England and Northern Ireland in October 2027.

The materials to be included in the scheme will be single use plastic (PET) and metal drinks containers. Glass will not be included.

It is expected that Scotland will introduce a scheme that will be interoperable across the different UK nations. Despite concerns raised by retailers, suppliers and other stakeholders, the Welsh Government still intends to introduce its own scheme that will include glass and focus on reuse.

The ACS has outlined what it believes are guiding principles of a well-designed scheme to the Welsh, Scottish and UK governments. Its pointers include:

The scheme should be consistent across the UK

The scheme must be at worst cost neutral for retailers

Glass should not be included in the scheme

Return points should be strategically mapped and not mandated on the basis of business type or size

The scheme should prioritise colleague and customer safety

ACS chief executive James Lowman says while the association welcomes the scheme’s progress in Parliament, there is still much to do to ensure that the UK is ready by October 2027. “Return points need to be strategically mapped, retailers need to prepare their stores, and a whole new level of recycling infrastructure needs to be set up,” he says.

During the recent debate MPs highlighted the need to work closely with convenience retailers to deliver an effective deposit return scheme across the country.