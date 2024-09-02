Plans for a new petrol station on the site of a demolished forecourt are on hold after a developer was forced to resubmit a planning bid.

The application from TPS Recoveries and MacKenzie Architects of Glasgow is for a 220sq m development on Kilmarnock Road, Mauchline with four petrol pumps, electric vehicle charging points, a jet wash and a shop.

According to the application to East Ayrshire Council, the business is to be branded Tower Garage, a likely reference to the nearby Robert Burns memorial, situated in a Victorian tower.

TPS Recoveries Ltd is listed as owned by Christopher Whelan, with its address care of a firm of chartered accountants.

The site has recently been used as a container storage facility and van park.

The original application was submitted in March, but had to be revised following a response from Transport Scotland over concerns about how tanker delivery drivers would exit the site. The Scottish government’s roads authority said it was “broadly supportive” of the proposals although elements of the design needed to be “considered further”.

The original application also received several objections from residents of a housing estate opposite who said additional traffic using the site, on the A76 between Dumfries and Kilmarnock, would make it harder to access the main road. However, other residents welcomed the proposal, with one commenting that it would be “a great addition to the village”.