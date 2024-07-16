Logistics firm DSV is transferring its entire 40-vehicle final mile fleet based in London, from diesel to HVO fuel.

The company has installed an HVO fuel bunker at its Purfleet Site, holding 30,000 litres of fuel.

The final mile fleet operates in the London area and covers approximately two million miles per year.

DSV said congestion and average speed zones in London play a major factor in the impact of CO2 emissions; congestion can often be far more severe than elsewhere in the UK. It said implementing the use of HVO fuel in this area was the most effective solution; contributing up to a 90% reduction in CO2 emissions, while providing the same quality and service. The major benefit to its customers is that costs remain neutral.

DSV is trialling various sustainability initiatives to undertake the challenge of decarbonisation within the logistics industry. These include:

• The use of alternative fuels such as - HVO - Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil

• CNG – Compressed Natural Gas

• Trialling electric vehicles at various locations

John Hawksworth, senior director – domestic operations said “The results of sustainability trials highlight the strides we are making towards DSV reducing our environmental impact whilst complying with the cleaner energy alternatives outlined on our decarbonisation roadmap. DSV is in a great place to achieve our carbon reduction targets in the coming years. The potential reductions in net greenhouse gas emissions demonstrate how effective HVO fuel can be for driving sustainability within our operations. This unique deployment and implementation of alternative fuel technologies in our operation is also a leap forward for our customers on their sustainability journey.”