EG On The Move has opened its first new-to-industry site so far this year.

Barnstaple Services is on the Roundswell Roundabout, on the A39, the primary route into the south of Barnstaple. It’s a very busy road with an estimated daily traffic flow of approximately 31,000 vehicles, making it a highly strategic location for EG On The Move.

Phase one of the development includes a Spar store, four fuel pump islands, eight EV charging stations and a Starbucks drive-thru.

The company says Phase two will follow, with additional brands to be announced.

The Spar store has a very spacious layout and includes a big Delice de France display with strong branding as well as a Starbucks coffee unit.

The 1.44-hectare site used to be home to a garden centre.