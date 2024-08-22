Enfield Council has become the first local authority in London to trial Kerbo Charge technology after successful rollouts in several towns and cities across the UK.

The Kerbo Charge EV charging channels make it possible for residents with street parking, estimated to be 60% of Enfield households, to safely charge their car from their home supply, which can be five to 10 times cheaper than using public chargers. Residents can charge off-peak for as little as 7.5p/kWh or 7p/mile (ZapMap data).

The Kerbo Charge system, which is funded by residents, aims to help improve air quality across the borough and reduce CO2 emissions, in line with the Council’s climate action targets for the borough to become cleaner and greener.

When residents charge their cars, they insert their charging cable into the channel and the specially designed lid closes behind, just like a zip. This takes away a potentially dangerous trip hazard that can result from loose cables stretching across public footpaths.

Cabinet member for transport and waste at Enfield Council, Cllr Rick Jewell, says: “We are delighted to be working with Kerbo Charge on such a ground-breaking trial which is the first of its kind for a London borough.

“I hope the pilot scheme is a huge success as it will encourage those thinking of purchasing an EV to do so, as the cost-effective technology will provide residents with a safe and convenient way to charge their vehicles and contribute towards a greener Enfield.”

Michael Goulden, CEO and co-founder of Kerbo Charge, says: “This trial represents a significant step forward in our efforts to create greener, more sustainable cities. By providing our solution to residents in Enfield, we are not only facilitating their transition to EV but also making a substantial impact on reducing air pollution and supporting Enfield Council with their aim to be a carbon-neutral borough by 2040.”

If the trial proves successful, Enfield Council plans to expand the availability of Kerbo Charge to residents throughout the borough.