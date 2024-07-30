Essar Service Station, Spalding, is on the market for £2.35m.

The 0.35-acre property is situated on London Road in Little London, Spalding, within a residential area. It benefits from good visibility and accessibility, serving as a convenient stop for commuters and locals. London Road is a well-trafficked thoroughfare, ensuring a steady flow of potential customers.

The site comprises an Essar-branded forecourt with a Londis-branded shop of approximately 72.4 sq m (779sq ft) and forecourt services including a jet wash and an Amazon parcel locker.

The sales area is well-stocked with a variety of convenience goods and amenities, including a Costa Express machine, lottery and off-licence.

The fuel forecourt has a 4.1m high canopy and accommodates five islands (including one HGV) with a total of 25 pumps, providing a selection of regular and premium unleaded and diesel grades of fuel.

The property is let to Essar Oil (UK) Limited for 20 years, a lease which started on March 5, 2024. There is a tenant break clause on March 5, 2039, providing approximately 14.75 years of certain tenancy.

The initial annual rent is £195,000, which is subject to annual increases in line with the CPI, with a collar of 1% and a cap of 3%. Furthermore, the lease includes a five-yearly market rent review provision on an upwards only basis.

A copy of the lease is available upon request.

The site is being listed by the Prideview Group.