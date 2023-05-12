The doors have officially opened at the improved Eurospar Linn Road in Larne, following an extension that has doubled the size of the store, bringing over 2,500 additional products and services to the community, while creating 15 new jobs.

The extended store is now a 6,433sq ft community supermarket with 56 car parking spaces on site.

The new product offering includes Delish food-to-go, Barista Bar coffee, a butchery range from Cleaver and Steel, an in-store Post Office and a Mauds ice cream counter.

The store is central to the local community, with staff continually raising money for local charities. In recent months, the team of 42 has raised over £2,500 for a number of different charities and community groups.

The team also directed efforts into supporting those close to home, by volunteering at Larne Community Centre and making calls to their neighbours who are suffering from loneliness. The store has also been working with Larne Foodbank, setting up a food collection point in-store so staff and shoppers can donate on a regular basis.

As well as this, the store, with the help of their shoppers, has made multiple generous donations to charities and community groups including Chest Heart & Stroke, Antiville Community Association and Larne Community Centre. The store also has an Automated External Defibrillator (AED) installed, making life-saving equipment available to the community 24/7.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, commented; “The outlet on Linn Road has been a successful local store for the community here in Larne for two years as a Spar, and the past six months as a Eurospar. We are delighted to invest in the area and create even more services for our neighbours, bring added convenience with 54 parking spaces, provide even more local products and essentials and create further employment opportunities.

“The impact this store has had on local charities and their community over the years is exceptional. Fundraising and supporting charities is at the heart of our company, so it’s great to see our stores and their teams following in these footsteps and bringing their communities together. Their recent extension and additions to the team will only allow them to continue their fantastic work giving back to their community.”

Alex Manu, store manager, said: “The extension and new look for our store enables us to provide the community with top quality products and services. We all love being such a big part of our local community, from seeing friendly faces in store to raising money for our community groups. It means so much to me and my team to show support to our local area and charities close to our hearts, which we plan to continue doing in the years to come.”