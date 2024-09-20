Extra MSA is seeking ‘reserved matters’ consent for a new motorway service area at junction 11 of the M62 at Birchwood.

Extra MSA originally requested planning permission from Warrington Borough Council for the development in 2019. The company was refused permission in 2021 by a committee of councillors worried about damage to the Green Belt, despite the council’s planning officers recommending that it should be approved.

In 2022, the refusal was overturned. The ‘reserved matters’ request is the next stage in the planning process after outline planning has been approved. The application includes more details on aspects of the development including appearance, access and layout.

Extra MSA wants to build a petrol filling station, a hotel (up to 100 beds), a facilities building, 536 car parking spaces, including 26 disabled spaces, 105 HGV parking spaces, 16 coach spaces, 15 caravan spaces and 15 motorcycle spaces.

Extra MSA’s agent, Corstorphine & Wright says the final design “successfully integrates the building with the local landscape while providing efficient and attractive facilities for the traveling public, HGV drivers and visitors who use the area surrounding Warrington MSA as an amenity”.

This reserved matters request relates to just the hotel and facilities building; a second one for the petrol filling station will be submitted later.