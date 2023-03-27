A forecourt was one of several businesses in Bolton to have suspected illegal vaping products seized last week.

According to The Bolton News, Horwich Service Station is considered the cheapest petrol station in the area. Its shop, which has bold signage for various vape brands, was raided by police who took away hundreds of suspected illicit items.

Earlier in the day two other shops in the area were also raided.

The raids were part of Greater Manchester Police’s Week of Action which aimed to crack down on issues that matter most to communities.

Neighbourhood Sergeant Emma Crowe, of GMP Bolton, told The Bolton News: “Illicit vapes are dangerous and put lives at risk so it is great to see such significant numbers seized today.

“Today is an example of how we are working collectively to protect our communities as we continue to take action against the sale of illegal goods and underage goods.”

Apparently the problems with the vapes included the lack of a UK address on the label and the number of puffs they promised, which was over the UK limit.

The manager of one of the stores that was raided said he obtained vapes from Cheetham Hill, an area sometimes referred to as the ‘counterfeit capital’ of the UK, while the manager of another shop said he obtained them from a ‘man in a van’.