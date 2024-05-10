Greggs has opened its 2,500th shop – on a petrol forecourt at Sainsbury’s Cobham.

Announcing the news, the food-to-go giant referred back to its five-year growth plan, launched in 2021, where it outlined its ambition to reach ‘significantly’ more than 3,000 shops in the UK in the longer term. This year alone, Greggs plans on opening between 140 and 160 new shops, with a focus on expanding its presence in travel hubs and roadside locations to reach more customers.

The 2,500th shop, at Sainsbury’s Cobham, is its eighth shop with Sainsbury’s, and brings the total number of shops with supermarket partners, including Asda and Tesco, to 50.

In a press statement the company said: “Greggs is a versatile brand. That means we can open a full range of formats in a variety of locations, with our digital channels enabling us to extend the reach of each shop even further.

“As well as continuing to nurture and build our presence on the high street, these openings highlight how we continue to expand into more non-traditional locations. Our mission is simple – we want Greggs to be accessible, wherever, whenever, and however our customers need us.”

Meanwhile, Greggs’ presence on forecourts continues to grow as MFG has been granted planning permission to extend its shop at its Fosseway site in Lower Slaughter, near Bourton-on-the-Water, to make way for a Greggs outlet.