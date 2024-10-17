Forecourt stalwart Guy White’s plans to build a new forecourt in conjunction with Aldi in Horncastle may be back on.

Aldi has confirmed it remains committed to a £7 million investment to build a store on Spilsby Road, on land owned by Guy, and will submit new plans to East Lindsey District Council.

Guy told Forecourt Trader that it has been quite a saga. The local council granted planning permission for a previous application which had overwhelming support from locals, with 290 letters backing the plan.

However, in July 2024, planning permission was revoked following a Judicial Review instigated by Aldi’s discounter rival Lidl. Despite this setback, Alda has said it is committed to the project to deliver a ‘much-needed store’ for the local community.

Guy’s Laurels Service Station in Horncastle is as big as it can be in its present location but the new site on Spilsby Road will provide Guy with the opportunity to grow his business.

The proposed new 24-hour petrol station will include an EV charging hub featuring rapid EV chargers. In addition, Aldi’s car park will have four EV charging spaces, with Aldi’s proposed new 1,195sq m food store to be accompanied by 137 car parking spaces, including seven accessible bays and six parent and child spaces.

Aldi will create approximately 40 new jobs at the new store, while the Laurels rebuild would bring further new jobs.

Aldi’s proposals also include a tourist information counter, which aims to support Horncastle’s economy by offering a platform for local businesses to promote themselves to visitors.

Aldi says it believes its plan is the right one for Horncastle, bringing “unbeatable value”, well-paid jobs and new facilities for the local community.

Guy remains enthusiastic about the plans: “The proposed Aldi development is a crucial opportunity for growth not only for my business but also for the entire Horncastle community.

“The addition of a 24-hour petrol station, rapid EV charging points and tourist facilities would meet the evolving needs of our residents and visitors, while preserving the valued services we provide.”