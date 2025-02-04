EV manufacturers, battery manufacturers and recyclers must work together to revolutionise lithium-ion battery (LIB) recycling processes to meet ever-growing demand for EVs and energy storage systems.

According to a new study from an internation research group, current recycling methods, such as pyrometallurgy (using high temperatures to extract metals) and hydrometallurgy (employing aqueous solutions to recover metals) face significant challenges including high energy consumption, environmental impact and inefficient recovery of materials.

Adopting advanced techniques like direct recycling and upcycling could cut costs by up to 40% while minimising secondary pollution. Emerging technologies such as bioleaching, deep eutectic solvents (DES, and robotic disassembly could transform the recycling landscape.

The research group, including an expert from the University of Birmingham, has published its findings in Nature Reviews Clean Technology. Its recommendations to enhance the efficiency, sustainability and scalability of LIB recycling technologies include:

Developing automated disassembly processes to improve material recovery rates and reduce contamination;

Working with battery manufacturers to redesign LIBs for easier disassembly and recycling;

Scaling up innovative approaches like direct recycling to preserve material functionality and reduce chemical usage;

Establishing partnerships between recyclers, manufacturers, leading academic research and policymakers to create a cohesive recycling infrastructure; and

Standardising protocols to manage end-of-life batteries more effectively and address challenges posed by evolving battery chemistries.

Many of these challengers are being worked on by the University of Birmingham’s ReLIB project, the UK’s biggest and longest-running research programme on the recycling and re-use of lithium ion batteries.

Dr Gavin Harper, from the University of Birmingham, comments: “The rapid growth in EV adoption demands urgent action to create a sustainable circular economy for lithium-ion batteries.

“Over 17 million EVs were sold globally in 2024. By investing in advanced recycling technologies and fostering collaboration across industries, we can significantly reduce environmental impacts while ensuring that LIB recycling keeps pace with market demands.”

This work continues the University of Birmingham’s strong international collaborations with research groups in the United States, working together to solve elements of the same challenges.