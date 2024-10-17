A public inquiry is underway in Knutsford to discuss Westmorland Family’s plans for Tatton Services on the M56.

The company wants to build a Tebay-style services including a farm shop, a 100-bedroom hotel and 96 EV charging spaces off the M56 near Lymm.

The plans were approved by Cheshire East Council last year but after local objections it was decided an inquiry was needed.

The inquiry started earlier this week and is scheduled to go on until Tuesday, October 22, with the Secretary of State having the final say.

In his opening statement to the inquiry, the KC representing Tatton Services, said Westmorland has always accepted that the proposed development is an ‘inappropriate development’ in the green belt but the ‘substantial benefits’ of the scheme outweigh any potential harm to the green belt. He also reminded those present at the inquiry that National Highways said the services were needed.

Objectors gave different reasons why the planned development should not go ahead including the fact that motorway facilities should be designed for passing traffic and should not be destinations in their own right and the detrimental impact its presence would have on local town centres.

Motorway services operator Moto also objected citing the presence of Lymm Truck Stop nearby.

In a statement, Westmorland Family says: “Tatton Services is an amazing project and first and foremost we would like to thank everyone who has supported this exciting proposal.

“We remain steadfastly committed to the project and will continue to make the case to the Secretary of State so people can benefit from the vital road safety improvements this project will secure, as well as local jobs and wider benefits for the local economy in a sustainable and well-designed manner.

“Delivering the unique Westmorland Family model, Tatton Services is a truly sustainable response to addressing gaps in motorway service area provision that pass the M56 in in this location. The proposed model will champion the farms and businesses who make local food and will create jobs and apprentice schemes for local people.

“We continue to work with many others to raise awareness of the huge benefits this project will bring locally.”