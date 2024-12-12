A shoplifter who stole almost £4,000-worth of goods from a Brentwood forecourt store she targeted 32 times in six months, has been jailed.

Shannah Everitt, 29, was arrested by officers in London last week for a shop burglary committed there. She had already been flagged as wanted by Essex Police and so was subsequently charged with the 32 shop theft offences, which she committed between June 9 and December 1, 2024.

Everitt admitted all the charges when she appeared before Barkingside magistrates on December 9.

The court was told that she regularly visited the BP Service Station in Ongar Road, Pilgrims Hatch, to steal, often twice a day. She stole a total of £3,966.85-worth of food items from the store, placing them in shopping bags, concealing them in clothing or just carrying them out of the door and making no attempt to pay.

CCTV footage from the store was produced in evidence.

Everitt was jailed for a total of 20 weeks – 16 weeks, concurrent, for each of the Essex offences and four weeks for the London burglary, to run consecutively.

After the case, community policing officer PC Elliot Harris said: “We take shoplifting very seriously. It has a detrimental impact on businesses and the wider community.

“Clear store CCTV footage helps us to build strong cases for court by assisting us in identifying offenders and placing them at the scene of their crimes. And it often leaves offenders with no choice but to admit their guilt at the first available opportunity, as happened in this case.”