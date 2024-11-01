Planning permission has been granted for the knockdown rebuild of the Gosford/Solo Service Station in Loughgilly, Armagh.

About half the site is currently occupied by the petrol forecourt, a Centra shop and a diner, which is housed in a Portacabin construction.

The £3.5m project will see a new supermarket and petrol filling station replace all this.

The developer plans to construct a new shop adjacent to the existing building and then demolish the old shop and replace it with the enlarged forecourt. This means the development can start while the current services continue to trade.

The new shop will have circa 6,415sq ft net internal area with retail floorspace of 3,670sq ft. It will include a deli/hot food counter with a seating area for 28 people.

There will also be male, female and disabled toilets. There will be 37 retail/PFS car parking spaces.

The forecourt will also have an HGV refuelling facility and a three-bay EV charging hub.

The planning statement says: “The proposal is a significant upgrade of an existing service station that will provide clear economic benefit to the area. It is an important upgrade of services on a link transport corridor and will provide an important service to all strategic highway users. Its location is compliant with policy and its design has been careful to have regard to the location of the site and policy requirements.”