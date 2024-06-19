M&S Food is the latest retail outlet to open at one of the UK’s newest motorway service areas (MSA). The upmarket grocery chain joins brands such Greggs, Leon, Pizza Express, McDonald’s, KFC, Starbucks, Nandos, and Chopstix at Extra’s Leeds Skelton Lake.

The M&S Food store, the sixth for Extra’s MSA network, is operated by Moto Hospitality, one of Extra’s MSA rivals.

The services, at Junction 43 of the M1, had an inauspicious beginning, launching in March 2020 at the start of the Covid pandemic, with all its non-essential operations shuttered. However, since the easing of restrictions, Extra says it has been making a “significant investment in its food and drink offer”.

Leeds Skelton Lake, which offers Texaco fuel and has six Ionity fast electric vehicle charging bays, is one of eight MSAs in England operated by Extra. The others are at Baldock and Peterborough on the A1(M), Beaconsfield (M40), Blackburn with Darwen (M65), Cambridge (A14/M11), Cobham (M25), and Cullompton (M5).