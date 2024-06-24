A man has been arrested following an attempted robbery at the Bigdale Service Station in Kirkby on Thursday, June 20.

A report was received at around 12.40am that a man had entered the service station on Bigdale Drive. He was brandishing a knife and demanded money from the till. The assistants ran to safety in a back room and were not injured.

Police patrols attended and carried out a search of the area. A 42-year-old man from Kirkby was arrested on suspicion of attempted robbery.

Neighbourhood inspector Andrew Robinson: “Although an arrest has been made, our enquiries continue, and we would urge anyone who has information to contact us which may be vital to the case.”

Neighbourhood inspector Robinson added: “Our officers are committed in removing anyone who stores, carries and uses weapons through proactive use of stop and search powers, open land searches, warrants and education work alongside partners.

“The use of knives and any weapons is reckless and will not be tolerated, and can have devastating consequences, not only for the victim and their family but also for the offenders involved.

“I would urge people to educate themselves and speak to their children and family members about the dangers of knife crime.”